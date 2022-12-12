Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.

They arrived to find that 36-year-old Cody Buyas, of Beavercreek, was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her home. Her family found Buyas outside of the home and confronted him. Buyas showed them a weapon and a family member fired multiple shots.

Law enforcement and EMS treated Buyas at the scene and then took him to a hospital. Buyas died at the hospital Monday morning.

The family members remained on the scene and were cooperative with the investigation. WCSO said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

