Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.

They arrived to find that 36-year-old Cody Buyas, of Beavercreek, was stalking his ex-girlfriend at her home. Her family found Buyas outside of the home and confronted him. Buyas showed them a weapon and a family member fired multiple shots.

Law enforcement and EMS treated Buyas at the scene and then took him to a hospital. Buyas died at the hospital Monday morning.

The family members remained on the scene and were cooperative with the investigation. WCSO said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Cody Hamilton Smith
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Mount Lemmon Highway has been opened Tuesday, Dec. 13, but drivers are cautioned to watch for...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to everyone but residents, employees