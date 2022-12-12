Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze, which gives shelter to those experiencing homelessness during cold weather, is starting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Those who need shelter can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson at 1002 North Main Avenue.

Intake is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and dinner is served between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Operation Deep Freeze typically goes into effect when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or 40 degrees with precipitation.

Freezing temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

