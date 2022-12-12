Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill

One Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
By Joe Baker, KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history.

The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported.

“We know we have pasture grass that’s black, that will probably have to be removed,” said Chris Pannbacker, who owns a farm nearby the spill.

“It’s our land; it’s our livelihood. Our kids grew up there. There is a lot of heritage and history and our families worked hard to be good stewards of the land. So, we just want to do whatever we can to restore it,” said Pannbacker.

Canada-based TC Energy said the Keystone system was shut down Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure, The Associated Press reported.

The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred.

Nearly 150 crew members in Washington County are working to help fix the spill. Officials are also investigating what led to it.

According to Washington County’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, the water is safe to drink for those in the area. People are asked to avoid the area while crews continue to work.

“There is going to be a lot of traffic in the area. The company probably has 150 people on the ground in all capacity onsite. So, there is a lot of equipment and a lot of moving parts,” said Randy Hubbard, Washington County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

A U.S. Energy Information Administration spokesperson told the Associated Press that the Keystone pipeline moves about 600,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to Cushing, Oklahoma, where it can connect to another pipeline to the Gulf Coast. That’s compared to the total of 3.5 million to 4 million barrels of Canadian oil imported into the U.S. every day.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying

Latest News

FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Mount Lemmon Highway was closed early Monday, Dec. 12, because of icy conditions and low...
Road to Mount Lemmon closed
The outage happened in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road Monday, Dec. 12.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side