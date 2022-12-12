Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and snow moving in!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 12th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek! A First Alert Action Day is in effect Monday due to valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM Monday to 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 7,000 feet. Precipitation will exit from west to east Monday night with patchy frost possible in Tucson early Tuesday if we get enough clearing. The Old Pueblo will likely experience its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning with another freeze Thursday morning.

MONDAY: 90% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s. 10% rain chance.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying

Latest News

KOLD
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 12th
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.
Action Day: Rain, mountain snow expected Monday followed by cold temperatures
Sunday, December 11th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures Monday
Allie Potter December 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounding out the weekend with sunshine and warm temps but cold temps are on the way