FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek! A First Alert Action Day is in effect Monday due to valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM Monday to 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet. Precipitation will exit from west to east Monday night with patchy frost possible in Tucson early Tuesday if we get enough clearing. The Old Pueblo will likely experience its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning with another freeze Thursday morning.

MONDAY: 90% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Frosty start. Decreasing clouds with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance for rain. Partly cloudy with a high around 60°.

