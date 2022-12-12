Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures Monday

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Sundays recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek! A First Alert Action Day is in effect Monday due to valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 AM Monday to 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet. Precipitation will exit from west to east Monday night with patchy frost possible in Tucson early Tuesday if we get enough clearing. The Old Pueblo will likely experience its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning with another freeze Thursday morning.

MONDAY: 90% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Frosty start. Decreasing clouds with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance for rain. Partly cloudy with a high around 60°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
4th Avenue Street Fair
Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Allie Potter December 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounding out the weekend with sunshine and warm temps but cold temps are on the way
Saturday, December 10th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Beautiful weekend ahead of winter storm Monday
Allie Potter December 10 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny weekend ahead but freezing temps on the way
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready for weather whiplash?