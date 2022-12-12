Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Northbound Kolb Road was closed at East Speedway Boulevard because of a water main break...
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes...
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes...
Giuliani arrives for divorce hearing, discusses Jan. 6 committee
This booking photo provided by law enforcement shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer pleads guilty to child sex charge in deal
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war