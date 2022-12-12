Advertise
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged

Cody Hamilton Smith
Cody Hamilton Smith(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway early Sunday morning, Dec. 11.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 31-year-old Ciera Marie Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

The driver, 32-year-old Cody Hamilton Smith, was charged with DUI and manslaughter. Smith was treated at Banner-University Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police say the silver 2005 Nissan Armada was southbound on South Sixth Avenue, which becomes Nogales Highway south of Irvington Road, before the crash in the 4900 block of South Nogales Highway. Detectives believe Smith ran the red light at the Irvington Road intersection before losing control of the vehicle and striking a tree and light pole on the east side of the street.

According to police, roadway evidence indicates that the vehicle was traveling well above the posted speed limit of 40 mph when it crashed.

Smith is being held in the Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators listed excessive speed and impairment as the known contributing factors in this crash.

