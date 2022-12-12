Advertise
Record number of deadly crashes in Tucson; TPD receives grant to help with investigations

TPD works to lower the number of deadly crashes
By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are getting some big help to look into serious and deadly crashes. 94 people have died in crashes this year on the streets of Tucson. That’s a new record and up 13 from last year.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety just gave the Tucson Police Department more than $30,000 for these investigations. About $20,000 will be used for training new detectives and the rest will go toward new equipment.

The equipment lets officers map out a crash scene to figure out what was happening at the time of the crash including speed and direction.

That lets investigators build a strong case so the person at fault can be held accountable and charged.

TPD says there are three basic classes a detective needs to even be considered to lead a crash investigation, but it doesn’t stop there.

”And then after that, you have extra courses, you have motorcycle-specific courses, pedestrian-specific courses, human kinematics,” Sgt. David Brotherton of TPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit said. “The amount of training that you can take in this field is never-ending.”

With plenty of math and physics training that goes into being a traffic detective those classes, at about $1,000 each, can add up pretty quickly.

With about three weeks left in 2022, police are hoping the record number of deadly crashes we’re seeing this year doesn’t go up any more.

