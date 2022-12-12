Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart