Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina

Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in the burglary of a mine near Catalina.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month.

Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen.

On Dec. 7, investigators searched an area near Highway 79 and Ballesta Road before authorities arrested three people: Damien Welch, Jason Heironimus and Rachael Martin.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
The Salvation Army hospitality house is opening its doors to those experiencing homelessness as...
Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather