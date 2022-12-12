Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month.

Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen.

On Dec. 7, investigators searched an area near Highway 79 and Ballesta Road before authorities arrested three people: Damien Welch, Jason Heironimus and Rachael Martin.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.