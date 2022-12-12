Advertise
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side

The outage happened in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road Monday, Dec. 12.
The outage happened in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road Monday, Dec. 12.(Tucson Water)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12.

Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolbe Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

