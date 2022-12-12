Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12.

WATER MAIN BREAK: Lots of slowdown near Speedway & Kolb in #Tucson. There are reports of a water main break in the area. Tucson water says there is an unplanned outage & crews are repairing the break. pic.twitter.com/0hVMyhZ49H — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) December 12, 2022

Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolbe Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

