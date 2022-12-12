Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12.
Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolbe Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.