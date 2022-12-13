Advertise
4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

