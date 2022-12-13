Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Buckeye Police Dept. says Crystal Wilson, the adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson has been arrested in connection to the young boy’s death. During a press conference Tuesday morning, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said that last week, a grand jury indicted Wilson on one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested Monday afternoon at her home in Gainesville, Ga.

Wilson was reported missing from his home in the Sundance neighborhood of Buckeye in the early morning hours of Monday, July 18, 2016. Police and hundreds of volunteers from the community, including staff from the school Jesse attended, spent countless hours searching for the boy but found no trace of him. The FBI also helped in the search. Police wouldn’t rule out foul play in his disappearance.

On March 8, 2018, a Buckeye municipal employee found what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains near State Route 85 and Broadway Road. A few days later, those remains were positively identified as Jesse Wilson. His cause of death was classified as “undetermined.”

Nearly three months before his disappearance in April 2016, police responded to another situation involving Jesse when a man found the young boy in his front yard. Police spoke with the child and brought him home where his adoptive mother, Crystal Wilson, said she had just discovered that he had climbed out of his bedroom window. Buckeye police said they followed procedures and that there was no reason that the Arizona Department of Child Services needed to be contacted.

Wilson had moved a few weeks before Jesse’s remains were discovered. When police contacted her about the positive identification, she had already relocated to Georgia. Chief Halls says Wilson will soon be extradited back to Arizona for prosecution.

