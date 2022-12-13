AMR starting ‘Lights of Love’ at Diamond Children’s Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time ever, American Medical Response is rallying the community to bring hope to pediatric patients this holiday season.

Lights of Love is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 outside Banner UMC Diamond Children’s Center, located at 1625 North Campbell Avenue in Tucson.

The public is invited to gather outside of the hospital with flashlights, glow sticks and more to show the patients and their families they are not alone.

The idea stemmed from a similar event at a hospital in Michigan.

