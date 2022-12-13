Cochise County delays business hours for some employees Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County is delaying the start of its official business day for certain employees on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after inclement weather was predicted in southern Arizona.

According to a news release from the county, county employees located in Bisbee will start their day at 10 a.m. This includes staff at the Cochise County Superior Court, the Administration Building, Bisbee Justice Court and Melody Lane.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will continue as scheduled.

National Weather Service is predicting continued rain showers and mountain snow, which is expected to be two to three inches by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.