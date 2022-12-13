FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Freezing temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clearing and cold. Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions the next few nights. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

