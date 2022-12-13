Advertise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Judges in Maricopa County Superior Court will hear arguments on two separate election lawsuits filed last week by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who ran for Secretary of State.

Lake filed a lawsuit last Friday evening against current Secretary of State and opponent Katie Hobbs along with Maricopa County election officials over how the midterm election was handled. The 70-page lawsuit says evidence was gathered from witnesses showing “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kari Lake lawsuit alleges thousands of illegal votes counted during midterm election

Also on Friday, Finchem and congressional candidate, Jeff Zink filed their own lawsuit to overturn the results of the November election. Their lawsuit is against Finchem’s Democratic secretary of state opponent Adrian Fontes, Zink’s opponent in Congressional District 3, Rep. Ruben Gallego, and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. It claims Hobbs abused her power by failing to have the tabulation machines properly certified and threatening the board of supervisors in Mohave and Cochise counties with criminal charges if they didn’t certify the election.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mark Finchem files lawsuit challenging November election results, claims Hobbs abused power

A court hearing to show cause in the Finchem-Zink lawsuit is set for 10:30 a.m. A hearing concerning the lawsuit filed by Lake is set to happen at 11 a.m. Arizona’s Family will carry the hearings live.

