Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix officer under investigation; sources say he was making porn while working from home

Sources say while Officer Goggans was on home duty, he had been traveling to and from Las Vegas producing, starring, and posting pornographic videos to Twitter.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officer Christian Goggans is facing an internal investigation, according to the department. Multiple sources told Arizona’s Family Goggans was making and distributing pornography while he was assigned to work from home and on the clock.

TRENDING: Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”

Our sources have confirmed it is officer Christian Goggans in extremely graphic porn videos he had been uploading to a public Twitter page. Sources said while he was on home duty, he had also been traveling to and from Las Vegas producing, starring, and then posting many pornographic videos to a public Twitter page under the name ‘Rico Blaze.’

Phoenix police told us in a statement Monday:

Their public information officer said home duty required him to call in once daily. However, they would not go into the investigation or why he was on home assignment.

We went to an address for Goggans given to us by an inside source, but nobody answered the door. So, we tried by phone, which also is registered to the Goggans family in a database search. A man answered the phone, and instead of answering reporter Briana Whitney’s question, he asked who she was and how she got the number. She identified herself and told him she had questions about an internal investigation at Phoenix PD, to which he replied he was not Christian Goggans.

TRENDING: Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment

Shortly after that phone call, the “Rico Blaze’ Twitter page settings were changed to “private,” saying the tweets are now protected. Phoenix PD confirmed Goggans was hired in 2020. According to our source, he began making porn in 2019.

From looking at their policy and also talking to a police source, it appears anything that discredits the department is a violation of their operations, and that would include porn.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Cody Hamilton Smith
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against the New England Patriots during...
Cardinals lose Murray to injury, fall to Patriots 27-13 on Monday Night Football
Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday
Mount Lemmon Highway was closed early Monday, Dec. 12, because of icy conditions and low...
Road to Mount Lemmon closed for the night
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February