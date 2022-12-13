Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Shaq’s Fun House coming to Scottsdale with Snoop Dogg, Diplo on Feb. 10

Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and other celebs are headed to Talking Stick Resort for...
Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and other celebs are headed to Talking Stick Resort for Shaq's Fun House, an annual event in the Valley.(Julian Cassady Photography | Medium Rare + Shaq's Fun House)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg will be coming to the Talking Stick Resort during Super Bowl weekend for Shaq’s Fun House, presented by Netspend.

A fun house will be created with a custom-built mega-structure next to the resort for a fully immersive experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, with a presale launching on Thursday. Tickets start at $249.99 with complimentary dining and 6-hour open bar passes. All general admission, VIP, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets and VIP tables can be reserved here. 

Sponsor Netspend will present the Netspend Ferris Wheel, sweepstakes, a “Nothing but NETspend” basketball hoop carnival game, and other entertainment features. In addition, one Grand Prize sweepstakes winner will land round-trip airfare to attend the Fun House and meet Shaq and get bonus spending money from Netspend.

Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and so many more celebs are coming to Talking Stick Resort...
Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and so many more celebs are coming to Talking Stick Resort for Shaq's Fun House's annual event!(Medium Rare | Medium Rare + Shaq's Fun House)

This will be the fifth year for the event, which has hosted other celebrities like Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos, and other stars. In addition, Snoop Dogg will perform alongside DJ Diplo, DJ Diesel, and more. “It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years, and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN,” Shaq said in the event announcement.

TRENDING: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson

The VIP tables will start at $10,000 with bottle service, a dedicated server, and the best views of the main stage for the event. Sponsor Takis will also host its own Fuego Zone with a custom snack bar, carnival game, and much more. There will also be plenty of food and drinks provided by Anheuser Busch, Papa John’s, Licor 43, Electrolit, and more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Cody Hamilton Smith
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep