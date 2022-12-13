Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area.

The following schools are on a two-hour delay:

Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools

Douglas Unified School District

Bisbee Unified School District

Palominas Elementary School in Hereford

More schools may delay openings as temperatures drop. Check back for updates.

