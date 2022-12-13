Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area.
The following schools are on a two-hour delay:
- Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools
- Douglas Unified School District
- Bisbee Unified School District
- Palominas Elementary School in Hereford
More schools may delay openings as temperatures drop. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.