Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area.

The following schools are on a two-hour delay:

  • Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools
  • Douglas Unified School District
  • Bisbee Unified School District
  • Palominas Elementary School in Hereford

More schools may delay openings as temperatures drop. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas
Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
Cody Hamilton Smith
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo

Latest News

Mount Lemmon Highway was closed early Monday, Dec. 12, because of icy conditions and low...
Road to Mount Lemmon closed for the night
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’