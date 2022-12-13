Advertise
TPD: Young child shot last month, suspect sought

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that involved a young child on Nov. 2.

According to officers, the shooting was reported just after 8:20 p.m. at a Dia de los Muertos event at the South Lawn Cemetery.

The child had been playing at the southeast part of the cemetery when she was hit.

Authorities initially thought the child was struck by a BB or a pellet, but it was later confirmed to be a small caliber bullet.

Police said the child sustained mild injuries.

As of Tuesday, detectives said, they had exhausted all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

