Deputies find over $600K of drugs, jewelry, cash, guns at Tolleson home

Investigators found fentanyl pills, cocaine, handguns, marijuana, jewelry and more.
Investigators found fentanyl pills, cocaine, handguns, marijuana, jewelry and more.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a months-long investigation turned into a drug bust at a Tolleson home on Monday with over half a million dollars in drugs, cash, guns and jewelry uncovered. Detectives were investigating a group of people selling thousands of fentanyl pills and found out that 19-year-old Fredy Benjamin Medrano-Erenas was the alleged supplier. Medrano-Erenas was using Telegram, Instagram and Snapchat to sell fentanyl pills, black market THC products and guns, investigators said.

Detectives and the MCSO SWAT team searched Medrano-Erenas’ home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. In total, investigators found 72,000 fentanyl pills, 748 grams (1.65 lbs) of cocaine, 3,320 grams (7.32 lbs) of marijuana flower, 5,995 grams (13.22 lbs) of THC cannabis, 339 THC vape carts, nearly $125,000 in cash, two rifles, 12 handguns and $10,000 worth of jewelry. The total value of all the drugs, cash and guns came to $660,344. Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges, including drugs and money laundering.

Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges including drugs and money laundering.
Medrano-Erenas was booked on several charges including drugs and money laundering.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

