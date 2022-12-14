Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side.

Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.

Arizona DPS is currently investigating this case, but they don’t have a lot to go on. DPS as well as Melissa Drum’s family are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Drum’s family has set up a memorial where the accident happened. They said until they know what happened to her, they can’t have closure.

“Everybody loved her,” said Drum’s mother, Bettina Drum. “She was a very strong and stubborn little girl.”

″She was the best cook ever. She was such a beautiful person, a loving and caring person,” said Melissa Drum’s daughter, Marisela Campuzano.

She was mother, daughter, and sister taken away too soon. Drum’s family said that she was walking on the stretch of road near Ajo and La Cholla Thursday, but she never made it home. Just after 11 p.m. that night, she was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going.

“If this was an accident, he or she should’ve just stopped,” said Drum’s cousin, Veronica Acosta. “I know this is a dark road and things happen, but just to leave a person, a human being thrown there, that’s the part where it’s not acceptable.”

Drum’s mother, said that Drum always walked everywhere and was very careful.

″I still don’t believe it, you know.,” she said. “I am so hurt. She was barely going to be 40 in February.”

Drum leaves behind three children.

Now, the family is making funeral arrangements and trying to raise enough money for expenses . But they feel like Drum can’t rest in peace without finding the person responsible for her death. They’re pleading for anyone who knows something, even something that seems small, to report it.

″It could be someone’s mom, someone’s daughter, someone’s cousin. I just hope someone has enough heart in them to come forward,” said Campuzano.

Right now, DPS has no description of the vehicle that was involved. So, if you were driving near this area around eleven on Thursday night and think that you may have seen something or have any information at all, you are urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.