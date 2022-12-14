Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period.

TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group of students crowded around the two.

The fight started outside the school and then went inside where classes were taking place.

That is when school officials decided to lockdown as a crowd control measure.

The TUSD said school safety officers and officers from the Tucson Police Department are on site. the situation is under control and the investigation is ongoing.

Classes have resumed for the day.

There was a violent fight at the school in 2021 that led to several students and adults, including a staff member, being arrested.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.