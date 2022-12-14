Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period.

TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group of students crowded around the two.

The fight started outside the school and then went inside where classes were taking place.

That is when school officials decided to lockdown as a crowd control measure.

The TUSD said school safety officers and officers from the Tucson Police Department are on site. the situation is under control and the investigation is ongoing.

Classes have resumed for the day.

There was a violent fight at the school in 2021 that led to several students and adults, including a staff member, being arrested.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
UPDATE: Water main repairs continue on Tucson’s east side; extended road closure expected
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Mark Finchem and Kari Lake filed separate lawsuits last week challenging the results of...
Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

Latest News

Chandler police have confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting is dead.
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
Mount Lemmon Highway is open again.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open; chains or 4-wheel drive recommended
Sean Miller
Report: UA men’s basketball, ex-coach Miller avoid major penalties in IARP ruling