FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing temperatures expected again tonight!
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions tonight again. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
