Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing temperatures expected again tonight!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions tonight again. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Phoenix PD confirmed Goggans was hired in 2020. According to our source, he began making porn...
Phoenix officer under investigation for allegedly making porn while working from home

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 14th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 14th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning for eastern Pima County including the Tucson metro area
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022