FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing temperatures expected again tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions tonight again. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

