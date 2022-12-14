At least one dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport.
Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, immediately southeast of Queen Creek and McQueen roads just after 9:30 a.m. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded, Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died. Earlier that morning, confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.
“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.
Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned. Video from the scene showed an extensive presence centering at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
