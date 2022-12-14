Pile burn scheduled for Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Santa Catalina Ranger District fire team are scheduled to perform a pile burn Wednesday, Dec. 14, which may result in smoke over Sabino Canyon.

The burn near the upper parking lot of Sabino Canyon is scheduled for 8 a.m. if weather conditions are favorable.

Visitor impact is expected to be minimal, but smoke may be visible.

