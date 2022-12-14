Advertise
Pile burn scheduled for Sabino Canyon

Smoke from a pile burn near the upper Sabino Canyon parking lot may be visible in the area Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Smoke from a pile burn near the upper Sabino Canyon parking lot may be visible in the area Wednesday, Dec. 14.(U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Santa Catalina Ranger District fire team are scheduled to perform a pile burn Wednesday, Dec. 14, which may result in smoke over Sabino Canyon.

The burn near the upper parking lot of Sabino Canyon is scheduled for 8 a.m. if weather conditions are favorable.

Visitor impact is expected to be minimal, but smoke may be visible.

