Tucson’s Gallery Golf Club to host LIV tournament

LIV Golf will hold a tournament in Tucson in March.
LIV Golf will hold a tournament in Tucson in March.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - LIV Golf announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Tucson is among three cities chosen to host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule.

The Gallery Golf Club will host a tournament March 17-19.

The Gallery’s South Course was the site of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in 2007 and 2008. The North Course was a host of the 2014 Pac-12 men’s championship and co-host of the 2001 Tucson Open.

Tickets can be purchased at LIVGolf.com.

The Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (May 12-14), and The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (August 4-6), were also named as U.S. tournament sites.

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

LIV Golf’s field will include Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel. Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, when 12 established team franchises will compete in a global 14-event schedule.

