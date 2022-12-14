Advertise
Report: UA men’s basketball, ex-coach Miller avoid major penalties in IARP ruling

Sean Miller
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller and the Wildcats program avoided further punishment in an IARP ruling, according to a CBS Sports report.

The ruling comes from the Independent Resolution Panel, which is the governing body within the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, after a probe of the men’s basketball program under Miller. Miller, who was fired by Arizona in April 2021, is now the head coach at Xavier.

According to the report, Arizona’s self-imposed postseason ban in 2020-21 helped serve as a means of offsetting penalties in the case.

Previously, Miller was assessed a Level 1 coach-control charge, and Arizona was given a lack of institutional control Level 1 violation. No further penalties will be assessed, according to the report.

Read the entire CBS Sports report HERE.

Former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson served three months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes to steer top players toward a sports agent.

