UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to everyone but residents, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is closed to everyone except for residents and employees as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Catalina Highway was initially closed Monday, Dec. 12, in anticipation of a coming snowstorm and because of current icy conditions and limited visibility. It has reopened to the vehicles with four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or chains each day since Tuesday.

The latest road closures can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

