UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed to everyone but residents, employees

Mount Lemmon Highway has been opened Tuesday, Dec. 13, but drivers are cautioned to watch for ice.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mount Lemmon is closed to everyone except for residents and employees as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Catalina Highway was initially closed Monday, Dec. 12, in anticipation of a coming snowstorm and because of current icy conditions and limited visibility. It has reopened to the vehicles with four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or chains each day since Tuesday.

The latest road closures can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

