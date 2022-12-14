Advertise
UPDATE: Woman charged with robbing, pepper-spraying employees at PetSmart

Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.
Police are looking to identify the two suspects pictured.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly robbed a Tucson PetSmart and pepper-sprayed employees on her way out.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the PetSmart at 1175 West Irvington Road on Nov. 1.

On Monday, Dec. 12, officers arrested 40-year-old Sheri Holloway.

Sheri Holloway
Sheri Holloway(Tucson Police Department)

Authorities said two suspects pepper-sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandise from the store, according to the TPD.

As of Wednesday, authorities had not determined whether the second suspect had been identified.

