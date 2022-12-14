UPDATE: Woman charged with robbing, pepper-spraying employees at PetSmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly robbed a Tucson PetSmart and pepper-sprayed employees on her way out.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the PetSmart at 1175 West Irvington Road on Nov. 1.

On Monday, Dec. 12, officers arrested 40-year-old Sheri Holloway.

Sheri Holloway (Tucson Police Department)

Authorities said two suspects pepper-sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandise from the store, according to the TPD.

As of Wednesday, authorities had not determined whether the second suspect had been identified.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.