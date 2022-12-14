Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.(Tim Moriarty / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – A young sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in New York Tuesday despite the rescue efforts of nearby surfers and construction workers.

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.

Bystanders saw the whale struggling in the shallows and tried to turn the animal back toward the water to no avail.

The endangered female sperm whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured at approximately 32 feet long.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, this is the sixth large whale to strand in New York since Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
Jason Heironimus, Rachael Martin and Damien Welch (pictured left to right) have been charged in...
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
Mark Finchem and Kari Lake filed separate lawsuits last week challenging the results of...
Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Paul and Nancy Pelosi, responds to the jokes and comments after...
Pelosi's daughter: Attack jokes 'unforgivable'
Mount Lemmon Highway is open again.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open; chains or 4-wheel drive recommended
There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract...
Dog owners seeing a rise in dog flu cases, vets say