FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures finally climbing!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 15th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After 2 mornings with temperatures at or below freezing, clouds build in through today which will keep our temperatures warmer in the overnight hours. We continue to slowly warm through next week.

THURSDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. 10% rain chance.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

