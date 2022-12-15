Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

California man allegedly killed, burned pregnant sister

The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in...
The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in the death of his pregnant sister because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A Fresno man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his pregnant sister and setting her body on fire, police said Wednesday.

Aaron Dudley, 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday as he ran from the west Fresno home, police said.

He shared the home with N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, who was 36 weeks pregnant. She had a baby shower just a few days earlier, authorities said.

Her burning body was found earlier Tuesday on a dirt access road near an apartment complex.

Investigators believe that Dudley repeatedly stabbed Logan, put her body in a city trash bin, wheeled the bin about four blocks to the access road, poured gasoline on his sister’s body and set her ablaze.

Surveillance video showed Dudley pushing the bin through his neighborhood, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.

Dudley was expected to be charged with two counts of murder because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.

“It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference.

He called the killing “horrific.”

“Since I was informed about this incident yesterday, I haven’t stopped thinking about it,” the chief said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Dudley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
UPDATE: Water main repairs continue on Tucson’s east side; extended road closure expected
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Mark Finchem and Kari Lake filed separate lawsuits last week challenging the results of...
Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

Latest News

TPD officer hit by vehicle while chasing suspect
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Millions of Americans are under the threat of severe weather Wednesday.
Tornado aftermath as U.S. braces for more storms