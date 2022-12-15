How much should you tip during the holidays?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many of us are spending less this holiday season. Inflation, concerns about layoffs, and a potential recession have one in six Americans skipping gifts all together. But when it comes to holiday tips, 2022 is not shaping up to be a year to skip - so much as a year to shift.

“We are in a different time and space and everyone’s living it with everyone else. so do what you can and do it from the heart,” said etiquette expert Valerie Sokolosky.

Holiday tipping is a sensitive issue loaded with confusion: Who do I tip? How much? Cash or a gift? A Bankrate survey shows more Americans plan to tip regular service workers this year - but they’re trimming the amount to match a slimmer budget.

For instance, 56 percent intend to tip housekeepers this year, compared to 47 percent last year. The catch is, they plan to tip ten dollars less. The survey shows childcare employees may feel the biggest pinch, with Americans planning to give them half as much as last year.

No matter how much you have to give, Sokolosky says, don’t stress or feel guilty.

Now that so many businesses put the tip question to you on a screen, or even pre-set a tip, right at the point of service, many of us feel pressure to tip at every turn. This so-called “tipflation” is leading to tipping fatigue.

“It’s almost getting irritating to most people I talk with, when you go to check out, and they’re right there. It’s like, what are you gonna do?” Sokolosky said.

She recommends using the “custom” option and leaving what you feel is appropriate. The same idea goes for those workers you see regularly.

“Think first about those service people who service you regularly,” said Sokolosky.

For those folks, here’s what others plan to give this year, from Bankrate.

*HOUSEKEEPER: $40

*BABYSITTER/CAREGIVER/PETSITTER: $25

*LANDSCAPER: $25

*TRASH COLLECTOR: $20

*POOL CLEANER: $25

*TEACHER: $20

These are just *medians. Care.com has a list of suggested tips. The traditional end of year tip for someone like a dog groomer or hairstylist is the cost of one service. But these days are anything but traditional! You may prefer to give a gift or gift card, or maybe a group gift, rather than cash, especially when it comes to teachers - or postal employees, who, as you may have heard, cannot accept cash or gift cards.

“You do what you can do, and if it’s not appreciated, that’s on them. Don’t take that monkey on your shoulders” Sokolosky said, “Just make it be what it should be: an appreciation of service.”

