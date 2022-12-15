Advertise
At least 83 displaced after pipe burst floods Scottsdale condos

Scottsdale fire officials say residents of roughly 60 units will be displaced following the...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A water pipe that burst early Thursday flooded a portion of a Scottsdale condominium complex, displacing a number of residents.

Scottsdale fire officials initially said that a frozen pipe could have been to blame but after arriving on the scene, investigators said they are still working to determine what happened. Approximately 63 units were flooded at the complex near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road. According to a fire spokesperson, a two-inch pipe burst and flowed into the condos for about 10 minutes before the water could be turned off. Currently, fire investigators estimate 83 residents will be displaced.

Officials say the water gushed through all three levels of the condominiums, with a minimum of six inches of water on the first floor. Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that the complex recently had renovations done. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper didn’t show any damage that extended into the exteriors or the parking lot. However, Arizona Public Service (APS) has shut off power as a precaution.

“It sounded like a waterfall. It was so loud,” one resident told Arizona’s Family Angie Koehle

Fire investigators say they’ll be out there throughout the morning and that it could be weeks before residents could be let back into their homes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

