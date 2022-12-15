Advertise
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as facts are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

