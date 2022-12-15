Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as facts are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.