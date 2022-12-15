Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9.

Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000.

According to Tucson police, Rodriguez stole a Caterpillar grader from a construction site and used the tractor to drive on the street, damaging it and some fences on the surrounding homes, near the 1300 block of West Riverview Road.

Authorities say they were called around 7:30 a.m. to the area, where they saw Rodriguez on the grader. Police then approached him and took him into custody.

The city of Tucson estimates the damage is more than $250,000.

