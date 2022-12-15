Advertise
Six feral dogs captured, euthanized near Willcox

(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers captured six feral dogs on Thursday, Dec. 15 after they reportedly attacked other animals and chased humans near Willcox in the past few weeks.

A news release from the CCSO states the six dogs captured were identified as part of an aggressive pack. None of the dogs had collars or microchips, which indicates that there were no owners. The dogs were euthanized or shot by a contracted USDA agent.

Deputies also addressed social media rumors that the dogs were “thrown in the back of a truck while the ACO’s were laughing.” Deputies say the rumors are inaccurate. Though animal control officers did get a call about an animal being run over, they said, they responded to the area and found no evidence that it happened.

