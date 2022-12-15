Surprise man charged in child exploitation case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 47-year-old man has been arrested in a child exploitation case involving a 15-year-old Casa Grande girl

Joel Disanto was recently arrested by Casa Grande police on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking and luring a minor for sexual exploitation. He was apprehended in the North Phoenix area and taken to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives say they discovered through various social media websites that Disanto had met the girl for sexual encounters.

Casa Grande police chief Mark McCrory was quoted as saying in a news release Disantos actions on social media indicated he would try and meet minors who were Arizona residents for sexual purposes and would solicit explicit photos from minors who lived out of state.

“This was a very fluid investigation and the teamwork demonstrated among all the agencies and detectives involved in this apprehension was crucial in taking this repeat sexual offender into custody,” McCrory was quoted as saying.

Disanto is a registered sex offender.

