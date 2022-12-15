TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15

Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Another man was detained, but as of 5 p.m. it had not been determined whether he was involved,.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.