TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus

Police are investigating a shooting in Tucson.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15

Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Another man was detained, but as of 5 p.m. it had not been determined whether he was involved,.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

