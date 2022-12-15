Advertise
TPD officer hit by vehicle while chasing suspect

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after they were hit by a car while chasing a suspect.

Authorities confirmed the incident took place near the Mattress Firm at El Con.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for medical issues, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

