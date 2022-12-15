Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez.

Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, TPD officers arrested the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Rea Valdez.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. (Tucson Police Department)

Valdez was charged with first-degree murder and booked into Pima County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

