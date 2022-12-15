Tucson police hope people will add camera to registry to fight crime, build relationships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s camera registry is up and running. It’s your chance to register a security camera on your property with the department in hopes of catching criminals.

Police are hoping this new initiative will help build relationships and help them solve crimes.

This program is for both businesses and residences.

If a crime is committed near the registered camera, police will reach out to review the footage.

The goal is to build a map showing locations of registered cameras in case police need help.

Officials stress this is completely voluntary and even if you own a registered camera, you can still refuse to give them access to footage.

”It’s letting us know who we can go to, who our point of contacts are,” TPD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said. “Who’s willing to work with us to be able to share that information, get that information a lot quicker rather than us going door-to-door knocking. This allows us to have those points of contact, get that information quicker and help those investigations.”

If you want to be part of this program, police say any camera on your property is OK to register. They won’t be able to see the video or get to your camera until you actually hand over the footage.

