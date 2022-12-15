Advertise
UPDATE: Cochise County deputy resigns after hit-and-run crash

A Cochise County deputy was arrested in connection with this hit-and-run crash in Douglas late Friday, Dec. 9.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after he was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Douglas late Friday, Dec. 9.

According to the Douglas Police Department, Abraham Peraza was taken into custody after officers conducted a DUI investigation. Peraza submitted his resignation on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Cochise County deputy Abraham Peraza, who was off-duty at the time of a hit-and-run crash, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Douglas Police Department investigates.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels initially said Peraza, who was off-duty, will be on paid administrative leave while the DPD investigates the accident. After Peraza resigned, Dannels commended him for “accepting responsibility” for his actions.

“Sadly, his decisions/actions do not meet the cultural expectations and mission of this office. Abe has been a quality team-member and has served this office well, but this one event is irreversible. I wish Abe and his family well in his next endeavor,” Dannels was quoted as saying in a news release.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Fourth Street around 10:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect driver, identified as Peraza, allegedly drove away from the scene after hitting a parked vehicle that was unoccupied.

Peraza was arrested at Fourth Street and Carmelita Avenue after police found a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled the scene.

A secondary crash happened when another vehicle struck a tire and wheel rim that was left behind by the vehicle that fled the hit-and-run crash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

