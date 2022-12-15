Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August.

The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.

“It’s been really hard for us. We would really appreciate if they would just turn themselves in and help us heal and have answers. It’s not fair to run someone over and just keep going. I feel like it was an accident up until the point when they took off,” his wife Amanda Ramsay said.

She’s been putting up flyers and asking anyone she meets if they know anything about that night.

If you have any information or you think you may have seen something from that night, you’re urged to call the police or 88-crime. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
Crews are working to fix a water main break at the intersection of Kolb and Speedway.
UPDATE: Water main repairs continue on Tucson’s east side; extended road closure expected
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Mark Finchem and Kari Lake filed separate lawsuits last week challenging the results of...
Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

Latest News

Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death
Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death
TPD officer hit by vehicle while chasing suspect
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Tip restaurant workers in our area virtually with this new website
How much should you tip during the holidays?