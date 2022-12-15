Woman searches for answers in husband’s hit-and-run death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman won’t stop until she has answers in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed her husband back in August.

The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane back on Aug. 7 on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene.

“It’s been really hard for us. We would really appreciate if they would just turn themselves in and help us heal and have answers. It’s not fair to run someone over and just keep going. I feel like it was an accident up until the point when they took off,” his wife Amanda Ramsay said.

She’s been putting up flyers and asking anyone she meets if they know anything about that night.

If you have any information or you think you may have seen something from that night, you’re urged to call the police or 88-crime. You can remain anonymous.

