Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a company holiday party.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Louisville woman has won a lottery scratch-off jackpot while at a company holiday party.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her co-workers when everything took an exciting turn.

Janes said she ended up grabbing lottery tickets at the holiday event after another colleague got a $25 gift card to TJ Maxx.

“Once it got to me, it was mine to keep,” Janes said. “That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off.”

Janes said she won $50 on the first ticket and proceeded to scratch off the second one.

She ended up hitting the $175,000 top prize on a Hit the Jackpot ticket, winning all 15 spots on the scratch-off.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double-checking,” Janes said. “Couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app just to make sure.”

Janes said she called her husband and kids to share the news.

The lucky lottery winner said she plans to pay off her daughter’s student loans and the family’s cars with the winnings.

