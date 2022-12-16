Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving

Winterhaven visitors urged to keep safety in mind
By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has been fun so far, they want people who come out to see the lights to make sure they are keeping safety in mind when driving.

There will be hundreds of people out crossing the streets at Tucson Boulevard, Ft. Lowell, Country Club and Prince roads every night until Dec. 26.

Leaders say there will be a law enforcement presence and they will be very strict about the speed limit.

When it comes to parking, Tucson road crews say you should make sure to keep all the streets and sidewalks clear, pay attention to signs and keep enough room between cars.

“Be careful, there’s so many kids and so many people, you do want to be careful,” Winterhaven resident Wendy Cook said. “I know some of the places around the businesses are upset because people want to park there but most of all they want to make sure people are cooperative.

There are many different signs all around the neighborhood reminding drivers to slow down.

These warnings aren’t just for drivers but also for pedestrians. Make sure to do your part and cross the street safely at a crosswalk or where police are directing a safe path.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
Police are investigating a shooting in Tucson.
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Winterhaven visitors urged to keep safety in mind
Winterhaven visitors urged to keep safety in mind
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
During the past two years, the man was contacted about the messages by law enforcement and...
Man charged with violent threats against Congress members