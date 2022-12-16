10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has been fun so far, they want people who come out to see the lights to make sure they are keeping safety in mind when driving.

There will be hundreds of people out crossing the streets at Tucson Boulevard, Ft. Lowell, Country Club and Prince roads every night until Dec. 26.

Leaders say there will be a law enforcement presence and they will be very strict about the speed limit.

When it comes to parking, Tucson road crews say you should make sure to keep all the streets and sidewalks clear, pay attention to signs and keep enough room between cars.

“Be careful, there’s so many kids and so many people, you do want to be careful,” Winterhaven resident Wendy Cook said. “I know some of the places around the businesses are upset because people want to park there but most of all they want to make sure people are cooperative.

There are many different signs all around the neighborhood reminding drivers to slow down.

These warnings aren’t just for drivers but also for pedestrians. Make sure to do your part and cross the street safely at a crosswalk or where police are directing a safe path.

