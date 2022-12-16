Advertise
Authorities investigating fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the...
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m.

The PCSD said there are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

