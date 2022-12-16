Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Brittney Griner departs from Texas after prisoner swap; intends to play in upcoming season

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, in Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Russian Federal Security Service via AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) — Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday, according to her Instagram feed, after arriving there one week ago following 10 months in Russian custody.

For the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who was released last week in a prisoner swap after nearly 300 days in Russian custody, the day marks another step in her reintegration into American life.

Griner’s detention, after Russian officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, became an international cause during a delicate time in relations between Washington and Moscow. US officials deemed it a wrongful detention.

She had traveled to Russia to play basketball in the WNBA offseason and was arrested on drug smuggling charges at an airport in the Moscow region.

Despite her testimony that she had inadvertently packed the cannabis oil in her luggage, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in early August and was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia republic in mid-November after losing her appeal.

The Phoenix Mercury center became a pawn in Russia’s war in Ukraine and returned to the US on December 9 after a prisoner swap for notorious convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner had been staying at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for routine evaluation. She has been staying with her wife, Cherelle Griner, in a residential facility on the base. Her arrest and conviction brought attention to the plight of other Americans in Russian custody, including Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Whelan’s release could not be secured in the latest prisoner swap, while Reed returned to the US in April after a nearly three-year ordeal.

On Instagram, she announced her plans to play in the upcoming basketball season:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
Police are investigating a shooting in Tucson.
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
Antonio Rea Valdez
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
The crash happened at West Magee Road and North La Cañada Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pauses on the sideline prior to an NFL football...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence due to health issues
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
FILE - Portland Thorns FC celebrates with the trophy after the won the NWSL championship soccer...
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro soccer
Sean Miller
Report: UA men’s basketball, ex-coach Miller avoid major penalties in IARP ruling